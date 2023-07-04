Instagram’s Twitter-like app ‘Threads’ to be launched this week

Instagram's potential rival to Twitter has been released on the iOS App Store in the United States. The app, named Threads, is expected to launch officially on July 6, as reported by several media outlets.

This is a strategic move for Instagram, as its competitors, such as Spill, Bluesky, and Post, experienced significant growth over the weekend due to Twitter's rate-limit errors.

However, Threads has an advantage since it directly imports your Instagram followers and the accounts you follow. Instead of starting from scratch, Threads users will already have their existing Instagram community available.

According to the description on the App Store, Threads is a platform where communities can gather to discuss a wide range of topics. Users can follow and connect with their favourite creators and others who share the same interests. Alternatively, users can build their own following and share their ideas, opinions, and creativity with the world. Features of the ‘Threads’ app Although Threads is closely connected to Instagram, it functions as a separate app. Limited information is available from the App Store listing alone, but it appears that users can like, comment, repost, and share posts.

The screenshots on the App Store also suggest that users can choose the audience who can reply to their posts, including everyone, people they follow, or only those mentioned in the post. Threads, a ‘decentralized’ app The announcement of Threads doesn't come as a surprise since details about the app have been gradually leaking over the past few months. According to an Instagram spokesperson quoted by Money Control, Threads is described as "decentralized."

Watch: Twitter thread about woman's sex trafficking tale now a movie × Leaked slides from a briefing with top creators indicate that Threads will be compatible with Mastodon, a decentralised network hosted on ActivityPub. However, the compatibility with Instagram, a centralised app, raises some questions that remain to be clarified. Previous failed ventures of Meta Meta, the parent company of Instagram, has had mixed success with its side apps in the past. Some of their previous ventures, such as the anonymous teen app tbh, the Cameo-like app Super, and others, have been discontinued.