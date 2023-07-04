Twitter vs Threads: Musk takes a dig at Meta's upcoming app

In the latest development of the ongoing rivalry between tech giants Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, Meta, formerly known as Facebook, has confirmed the release date of its new text-based conversation app called Threads. The app, which has been dubbed Instagram's answer to Twitter, is set to launch on Thursday, July 6, according to a listing on Apple's App Store. Users will have the ability to follow the same accounts they follow on the popular photo-sharing platform while keeping their existing usernames.

This announcement has further fueled the competition between Meta's Chief Mark Zuckerberg, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who owns the microblogging platform Twitter. Reacting to the news, Musk took a dig at Meta Platforms, stating, 'Thank goodness they're so sanely run.'

NDTV cited Meta's Chief Product Officer, Chris Cox, who referred to Threads as their response to Twitter during a recent company-wide meeting discussing the app. Cox mentioned that creators and public figures had expressed a desire for a sanely run platform, taking a dig at Twitter's management under Musk's leadership.

A Twitter user took to the platform to provide insights into Meta's upcoming app, describing Threads as a competitor to Twitter. The user speculated that the term 'sanely run' used by Meta could imply that the app may collect extensive user data, a characteristic Meta has been associated with in the past. However, the user expressed support for Musk's vision for 'Twitter 2.0,' emphasising his belief that Musk champions freedom of speech compared to Zuckerberg's track record. Additionally, the user anticipated Musk's preparation for the rivalry and declared allegiance to 'team Twitter.'

The release of Threads comes shortly after Musk announced temporary limitations on the number of posts users can read on Twitter. Furthermore, Musk stated that users would need to be verified to access TweetDeck, a move intended to address data scraping concerns. However, these actions have drawn criticism from Twitter users, and advertising experts argue that they undermine the authority of new CEO Linda Yaccarino, who recently assumed the role.