Instagram Lite launched for 170 countries to extend services in low-speed regions

Facebook on Wednesday announced that a lightweight version of Instagram would be rolling out in 170 countries in a bid to bring service to regions that do not have access to high-speed internet.

Instagram Lite will be available for phones with Android operating system and it needs less bandwidth than the regular version.

"Our teams build these lightweight versions of our apps for people with low connectivity or limited data plans because our basic premise is to leave no one behind," Tzach Hadar, head of product management for Facebook Tel Aviv, said

"We wanted the Instagram experience to remain fast, high-quality, and reliable, irrespective of the device, platform, and network people are on."

Instagram Lite requires two megabytes as compared with 30 MB in the regular version, and removes features like animation and augmented reality filters.

Hadar said 170 nations did not represent a complete global launch, but "it's a step on the way."

He also highlighted that other than TV and reels, for making and sharing short videos, the new version included most key features of Instagram.

The rollout comes as social media platforms are seeing an increase in demand due to coronavirus restrictions that have choked outings and public get-togethers.

