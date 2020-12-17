Indian govt confirms that PUBG Mobile not given approval

The Indian government has made it clear that banned game PUBG has not been given permission for its India-specific game that is due to be launched.

Responding on two Right to Information (RTI) applications filed in this regard, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has clarified that it does not give permission to launch websites, applications and so it has not granted approval to PUBG Mobile as well.

"MeitY does not grant permission for starting of any websites / mobile Apps/service. Accordingly, MeitY has not granted permission to PUBG / PUBG mobile India,” the ministry said in reply to the RTI filed by MediaNama.

The RTI application also asked the government to tell whether the popular gaming company had sought approval.

PUBG Mobile India's Korean published are trying for long to convince the Indian government that the app is no longer controlled by the Chinese company Tencent.

It has also told the government that the latter's concerns of user data were addressed following a deal with Microsoft.

The Korean publishers also said that PUBG IP has censored the game to do away with gory visuals, another concern that Indian government appeared to have had.