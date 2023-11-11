Indian employees trust AI more than managers, 75% already using it at workplaces: Report

Employees in India apparently trust Artificial Intelligence (AI) more than their managers at the workplace.

According to a report by HR solutions provider Ultimate Kronos Group (UKG), 71 per cent of employees in India say they would prefer their work get scrutinised by AI rather than their seniors.

While 89 per cent of Indian employees believe ‘AI should help,’ 92 per cent of them accepted it was already assisting them, like in making employee schedules.

72 per cent said they were personally encountering AI-supported tools, systems and processes at their workplaces. 75 per cent said they were using ChatGPT for personal and official work, 47 per cent workers Open AI and 22 per cent employees Google Bard.

Further, 73 per cent of employees in India reported that their organisations employ AI in the workplace, but only 47 per cent completely and 44 per cent somewhat understand how it’s used.

A whopping 95 per cent of them said AI can actually improve their quality of life. The report by UKG also revealed that AI was benefiting employees more than organisations.

52 per cent of employees said they benefited from AI, but only 49 per cent of companies said so.

“There is a clear appetite for AI in the workplace as long as employees better understand how it’s used and the benefits. Employees in India rise to the top of that sentiment with 88 percent wanting to be more accepting of AI while expecting their organisation to be more transparent around the use of AI,” said Sumeet Doshi, Country Manager at UKG India.

Watch: Gravitas: Man crushed to death by robot in South Korea × “AI can be effectively leveraged to positively improve organisations from recruitment to day-to-day operations,” he added.

Skilled employees in AI, whether in terms of compensation or working hours, believe they hold a significant advantage over colleagues unfamiliar with AI.

A substantial 90 per cent (41 per cent strongly agree, 49 per cent agree) feel deserving of higher pay for their AI proficiency.

In contrast, 76 per cent (28 per cent strongly agree, 48 per cent agree) express a desire for shorter workdays and workweeks when using AI to automate tasks.