India: Space startups get new facility to design, develop, simulate and test tech

In line with the Indian Government's vision of supporting emerging startups in the country's space sector, IN-SPACe, the sector regulator and facilitator has established and inaugurated the IN-SPACe technical centre in Bopal, Ahmedabad. This new facility is equipped with the resources to support the fledgling firms in designing, developing, simulating and testing of space technologies. The Government is offering these facilities to startups, as most firms would not be able to set up such expensive facilities on their own.

As we aim to grow our share in the global space economy share from 2 per cent to 8 per cent by 2033, we have come up with new policies and eased restrictions for investments as well as space startups. The opening up of FDI in the space sector is one such progressive step to boost private space efforts and make India self-reliant in space technology, said Dr. Jitendra Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology.

According to Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre, (IN-SPACe), the centre features a range of facilities including the Climate Simulation Test Facility (CSTF), the Thermal and Vacuum Environment Simulation Facility (TVAC), the Vibration Test Facility (VTF), the Space Systems Assembly Integration Testing & Checkout Laboratory, the RF and Opto-Electronics Laboratory and Clean Rooms for Assembly, Integration and Testing activities.

Simply put, these facilities would help firms test their hardware under harsh space-like conditions. For example, during a rocket flight, a satellite is subject to high levels of noise and vibration from the launch vehicle that is piercing through the dense layers of earth's atmosphere and heading towards space. Likewise, once in space, the satellite faces extreme temperature variations and exposure to radiation. Therefore, it is important to intensively test expensive space hardware for operating in such conditions before getting them integrated into a rocket or satellite.