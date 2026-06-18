/'HR not required': China cuts 12,000 courses in ultimate push for AI education

China has carried out the most dramatic restructuring of its higher education system in a generation. Between 2021 and 2025, Chinese universities revoked or suspended 12,200 undergraduate degree programmes — more than 30 per cent of the country's total, while simultaneously launching 10,200 new ones. The programmes being cleared out are in the humanities, arts, foreign languages, human resources and management. What is being built in their place is an AI-first curriculum aligned entirely with Beijing's ambitions to dominate the industries of the future.

The Courses That Did Not Survive

The subjects on the chopping block tell a clear story. Public administration, accounting, HR management, international economics, editing and advertising, these are fields that produced millions of graduates annually but are now being treated as redundant in an economy where AI handles hiring screens, financial reconciliations, content moderation and customer service. Foreign language departments, long a prestige staple of Chinese universities, are being wound down as large language models increasingly outperform human translators. Of the roles that Chinese graduates have historically targeted, programming, accounting, editing, and sales, all have seen sharp declines in job postings since 2018, with AI tools eating into demand faster than the labour market can adjust.

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What Is Replacing Them

The incoming programmes are tightly anchored to Beijing's industrial policy. Universities are launching majors in semiconductor design, robotics engineering, AI systems integration and a fast-emerging field called embodied intelligence — the science of embedding advanced AI into physical machines and humanoid robots so they can operate in the real world. Nine universities have already added formal degree programmes in embodied intelligence, a subject that barely existed as an academic discipline five years ago. The shift is not just about teaching students to use AI tools, it is about training an entire generation to build, deploy and iterate on the systems that will power China's next industrial base.

The Jobs Crisis Driving The Overhaul

Beijing's decision is not purely ideological, it is a response to a jobs emergency. Youth unemployment in China has hovered between 15 and 19 per cent for the 16-24 age group, and more than 12.7 million students were set to graduate in 2026 alone. The old model, expand university enrolment broadly across all disciplines and trust the economy to absorb graduates, stopped working years ago. Millions of degree holders have been unable to find work that matches their qualifications, fuelling public frustration and a cultural backlash against traditional education. The government is now responding by forcibly aligning what universities teach with what the economy actually needs, regardless of which departments resist.

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