Harry Porter Hogwarts Legacy Game: Release date, time, review, price and minimum requirements for PC & desktop

Hogwarts Legacy, touted as the most exciting game of 2023, is now available to preload on PS5 (Deluxe edition) and X box series X/S. Everything about the Harry Potter game—from the breathtaking aesthetics to the RPG mechanics—looks wonderful. This week, the school of witchcraft and wizardry opens its doors to all of us, and those who pay slightly higher tuition are permitted entry a few days before the start of the academic year for the rest of us. Although there is no multiplayer or co-op, it promises to be a fantastic single-player experience and has all the makings of becoming the ideal Harry Potter RPG that everyone has dreamed of.

Hogwarts Legacy release date, early access and time

Hogwarts Legacy cannot be preloaded or downloaded on the PC (both Epic Games and Steam). Fans cannot pre-install the game on PC, but if you've pre-ordered the Deluxe edition on the PS5, you may download it right now. On February 8th, PS5 users can download the Standard edition. The Standard package will be available on February 10, while Early Access is already available from February 7.

On February 7th, downloads for early access will be available at 10:00 PST, 13:00 EDT, and 18:00 GMT. The Standard version is also available during the times listed above, but only on February 10. According to the game's Steam page, 85 GB of space is required for the download. The download size of the game file is 70 GB.

To play Hogwarts Legacy on the Nintendo Switch, users will have to wait even longer, until July 25.

Hogwarts Legacy game price

Hogwarts Legacy's Deluxe Edition, which retails for $69.99 on PC and $79.99 on PS5 and Xbox Series X, includes 72 hours of early access, allowing gamers to start playing the game on February 7.

Hogwarts Legacy game review

Based on a small number of reviews, "Hogwarts Legacy" has an average rating of 86 on Opencritic and Metacritic. This score is strong in the game business because developers used to need to average over 85 to qualify for bonuses. It received scores of 9, 9.5, and 10 from IGN US, IGN Spain, and IGN Portugal, respectively.

Minimum requirements and recommendations for PC

Minimum:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i5-6600 (3.3Ghz) or AMD Ryzen 5 1400 (3.2Ghz)

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 4GB or AMD Radeon RX 470 4GB

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 85 GB available space

Additional Notes: SSD (Preferred), HDD (Supported), 720p/30 fps, Low-Quality Settings

Recommended:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i7-8700 (3.2Ghz) or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 (3.6 Ghz)

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce 1080 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT or INTEL Arc A770

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 85 GB available space

Additional Notes: SSD, 1080p/60 fps, High Quality Settings

Is the Hogwarts Legacy game available on Android?