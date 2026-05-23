/Google unveils AI smart glasses with Gemini, targets Meta’s dominance

Google has entered the AI smart glasses market with a new product powered by Gemini, marking a direct challenge to Meta, which currently leads the segment.

The announcement was made at Google I/O 2026, where the company introduced its “intelligent eyewear” built in partnership with Samsung, Warby Parker and Gentle Monster. The product is expected to launch in fall 2026, though pricing details have not yet been disclosed.

What Google’s AI smart glasses can do

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The glasses are designed around an audio-first experience and do not include a display inside the lens. Instead, they rely on voice interaction powered by Gemini AI.

Key features include:

Real-time translation across languages

Navigation with voice-based directions

Reading signs and identifying surroundings using camera input

Managing calls, messages and notifications

Taking photos and editing them using AI

Completing tasks like ordering food or booking rides

Users can activate the assistant by saying “Hey Google” or tapping the frame.

iPhone support expands market reach

One of the major highlights is that the glasses will support both Android and iPhone devices. This is a strategic move by Google, as it allows the company to reach a wider audience instead of limiting the product to Android users. Industry reports suggest that cross-platform support is important in this category, especially as Meta’s smart glasses already work across both ecosystems.

Partnership-led hardware strategy

Unlike its earlier Google Glass project, the company is now working with established eyewear brands to improve design and usability.

Warby Parker will focus on practical and prescription-friendly frames

Gentle Monster will bring fashion-focused designs

Samsung is handling hardware engineering and production

Google has also confirmed future collaborations, including a luxury segment with Gucci planned for 2027.

Competition with Meta’s smart glasses

Meta currently leads the smart glasses market, with around 85 per cent global share and over 7 million units sold in 2025, according to industry estimates. Google’s main advantage lies in Gemini AI, which can handle more complex, multi-step tasks compared to existing systems. However, Meta already has an established user base and hardware presence, giving it a strong position in the market.

What comes next in AI wearables

Google has indicated that this is just the first step. A future version with a built-in display is expected around 2027, which could show visual information directly in the user’s field of view. The company is also working on extended reality (XR) devices under its Android XR platform, aiming to build a broader ecosystem around AI-powered wearables.

What this means for the tech industry

The launch signals growing competition in the AI wearable space, with companies focusing on integrating AI into everyday devices.

Instead of traditional screens, the focus is shifting towards voice-based interaction and real-time assistance.

What happens next