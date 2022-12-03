Google underlines reasons to switch to RCS messaging standard, critisises Apple

In the blog post published on Friday (December 2), Google underlined reasons to switch to RCS (or Rich Communication Services). The tech firm also mocked Apple for not offering an RCS messaging standard.

In the blog post titled "Happy birthday and farewell, SMS! It's time for RCS", Google targeted Apple on the 30th anniversary of the short message service. The first SMS message was sent on December 3, 1992.

For the unversed, RCS is a communication protocol between mobile-telephone carriers and between phone and carrier. The service aims to replace SMS messages with a more robust text-messaging system that supports in-call multimedia transmission and phonebook polling (for service discovery). It is part of the broader IP Multimedia Subsystem.

Google, which added the support for end-to-end encryption for one-on-one conversations in their own extension, has been advocating it for a very long time. The company also calls out Apple for not implementing it.

The blog post added that most of the mobile world is using RCS, but "there is one company that's dragging its heels". It added: "But after 30 years of SMS texting, it's truly time."

The post authored by Neena Budhiraja, the Group Product Manager at Messages by Google, mentioned: "All of the major mobile carriers and manufacturers have adopted RCS as the standard — except for Apple."

Budhiraja noted that Apple refuses to adopt RCS and continues to rely on SMS when people with iPhones message people with Android phones, which means their texting is "stuck in the 1990s".

The post further read that hopefully, Apple "can #GetTheMessage so we don't have to keep waiting to remove the whole 'green-versus-blue bubble' thing."

Google also highlighted three big reasons why the whole industry should get behind RCS, which are:

Security is front and centre. It upgrades the conversation. It’s the industry’s modern standard.

