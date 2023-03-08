Google to see fewer promotions to senior roles this year: Report

Google has informed staff that there would be fewer senior-level promotions this year than in the past. Google's parent firm Alphabet Inc. let off over 12,000 people in January.

“The process (of promotion) is manager-led and will be largely similar to last year – though with our slower pace of hiring, we are planning for fewer promotions to L6 and above, than when Google was growing quickly,” the email stated, according to CNBC.

The term "L6" within Google refers to the first layer of employees; they are people who are regarded as senior and have 10 years or more of experience.

The purpose of this, according to the company, is to guarantee that the increase in the share of "Googlers" holding senior positions corresponds to the organization's expansion.

These modifications occur as Google introduces its new performance review system, Google Reviews and Development (GRAD). The approach will result in an increase in the number of "Googlers" obtaining negative performance evaluations, and even fewer would receive great ratings, according to a report published by CNBC in December of last year.

Google said in January that it was slashing 12,000 jobs. For several employees, the layoffs were a shock even though there had been months of rumours about them.

Cuts were done after careful consideration, said to Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai. "We've decided to reduce our workforce by approximately 12,000 roles. We've already sent a separate email to employees in the US who are affected. In other countries, this process will take longer due to local laws and practices," Pichai said in a statement.