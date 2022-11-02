Google shuts Google Hangouts to prompt users to use Chat, says its a better option

Google has finally shut down its Google Hangouts feature for all. Starting from November 1, the web app will no longer be available for users.

Google Hangouts is a text, video or voice chat app built into Gmail. It first started as a feature on Google+. The tech giant earlier this year announced that it will switch Google Hangouts users to Google Chat.

Also read | Google will not be providing updates to millions of Windows users. Here's why.

The iOS and Android versions expired in the month of July and this was the last option available to the users. The company announced that it would prompt Hangout users to chat in Gmail or the app. The company claimed that Chat is a better and more efficient option than Hangouts for users to connect.

Watch | WION Business News | Google-parent Alphabet misses revenue estimates

Google's Product Manager Ravi Kanneganti said, " As we take this final step to bring remaining Hangouts users to Chat, we hope users will appreciate our continued investment in making Chat a powerful place to create and collaborate.”

Also read | Google pauses enforcing proprietary billing system in India after antitrust order

However, it is believed that contacts and messages will be transferred but not all of the data will be transferred. Till now the messaging service it had five billion downloads on the Google play store app.

The Chat service doesn't completely function the same as Hangouts but provides a few additional features for group conversations, security and collaborations to use editing docs as well. It's the same as WhatsApp. You can tag someone by mentioning @mention and can even send GIFs to each other on Chat.

(With inputs from agencies)