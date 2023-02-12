Google search chief warns against 'hallucinating' chatbots, says report

As Google struggles to compete with blockbuster AI ChatGPT, the boss of Google's search engine warned against pitfalls of artificial intelligence in chatbots. Prabhakar Raghavan, senior vice president at Google, was speaking with German newspaper Welt am Sonntag.

"This kind of artificial intelligence we're talking about right now can sometimes lead to something we call hallucination," said Raghavan

"This then expresses itself in such a way that a machine provides a convincing but completely made-up answer," Raghavan said in comments published in German. One of the fundamental tasks, he added, was keeping this to a minimum.

Google is struggling to compete with OpenAI's ChatGPT. OpenAI has Microsoft's backing with around USD 10 billion, ChatGPT has wowed users with in-depth and strikingly human-like responses to user quesries.

Alphabet, which is still conducting user testing on Bard, has not yet indicated when the app could go public.

"We obviously feel the urgency, but we also feel the great responsibility," Raghavan said. "We certainly don't want to mislead the public."

