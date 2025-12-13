/Google rolling out Gemini AI features to Chrome on iPhone and iPad

Google started rolling out its built-in Gemini AI features to the iOS version of the Chrome browser, making them available to more users on iPhone and iPad.

As per the reports by 9to5Google and Engadget, the update is now appearing for users several months after Gemini features were first introduced on Chrome’s desktop version in September.

The rollout is gradual, and not all users may see the new features immediately.

What changes users will see in Chrome on iOS

Once the Gemini features are enabled, Chrome users on iOS will notice a new icon in the address bar. This icon appears on the left side of the bar, replacing the earlier Google Lens button.

The icon looks like a notebook page with a Gemini star symbol.

By tapping it, users can interact with Gemini without leaving the webpage they are viewing.

According to Google, this feature allows users to:

Ask questions about what is on the screen

Get quick summaries of webpages

Find information without opening a separate app

How Gemini works inside the browser

The Gemini integration in Chrome is designed for quick help, not full chatbot use.

Users can ask simple questions or request summaries while staying on the same page.

However, the features are currently more limited compared to using the standalone Gemini app or website.

As per information available on Google’s support page, the tool focuses on speed and convenience rather than deep conversations.

Important things that users should know

There are a few conditions to use Gemini in Chrome on iOS:

Users must be signed in to Chrome

The feature does not work in Incognito mode

It currently supports English only

Availability depends on Google’s phased rollout

If users still see the Google Lens icon, Google suggests updating Chrome from the App Store and checking again.

If the icon does not appear even after updating, users may need to wait, as the feature is “rolling out to users over time”

Why this update matters

With Gemini now inside Chrome on iOS, Google is making AI tools easier to access during everyday browsing. Users no longer need to switch apps to get quick answers or summaries.