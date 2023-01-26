Google policy overhaul: India's Android users, smartphone makers get better control

A day after India's top court refused to block an antitrust watchdog ruling against Alphabet-owned Google, the company has made key changes in its rulebook that include removing restrictions on smartphone makers related to pre-installation of apps. Google will no longer have exclusivity to web search in the world's second largest smartphone market.

Google rulebook overhaul: What will change for India's Android users?

Alphabet-owned Google will now prompt Android smartphone users in India to choose their own search engine while setting up a new smartphone. Until Wednesday, this wasn't the case. Nearly all Android smartphones had Google as the default search engine.

This means that while setting up the smartphone, a user will have the freedom to choose its default search engine other than Google, such as Bing or DuckDuckGo.

Smartphone makers will now be able to build approved, forked versions of Android, clearing the path for India's home-grown smartphone operating system, BharOS.

Google said that it will now allow smartphone makers "licence individual Google apps" to preinstall on their devices. This means that it will now depend on the smartphone-maker which Google apps will be pre-installed in the smartphone.

What changes for smartphone makers?

The cost of a smartphone, in-part, depends on the number of applications it is equipped with on a pre-installed basis. This means that if a smartphone-maker wants to launch a super affordable device, it can do so by reducing the number of Alphabet-owned applications.

Other than this, Google is already letting users in India choose a billing system other than Google Play when making in-app purchases. This way, the app and game developers will get a larger share of their profits.

