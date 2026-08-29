/Google Gemini is coming to Mahindra EVs in 2027: Here’s what your EV will be able to do

Mahindra is about to make its existing electric SUVs considerably smarter. From January 2027, the company will begin rolling out Google Gemini-powered AI and other software features to the BE 6, XEV 9e and XEV 9S through over-the-air updates.

The move means owners will not need to buy a new car to get many of Mahindra's latest software features. Mahindra says its MAIA (Mahindra Artificial Intelligence Architecture) platform allows the vehicles to evolve through software updates.

Google Gemini is coming to existing Mahindra EVs

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The new BE 6 SPORTEQ already gets TEQ_Talk, Mahindra's conversational in-car assistant built with Google Gemini. The same technology will move to the older BE 6, XEV 9e and XEV 9S. Mahindra says TEQ_Talk uses 17 specialised AI agents and supports more than 100 core functions and 48 applications, covering navigation, entertainment, vehicle controls and general information.

Instead of remembering fixed voice commands, drivers can speak more naturally. For example, a request such as asking the car to make the cabin cooler can trigger the relevant climate-control function. The BE 6 SPORTEQ was developed with Google Cloud around MAIA and Google's Gemini technology, with Mahindra positioning the system as a more conversational alternative to traditional voice assistants.

More than just Gemini

The software upgrade is not limited to the AI assistant.

Mahindra's TEQ_Me can automatically identify a user profile and adjust settings such as the seat, mirrors, climate, infotainment, head-up display and drive modes. TEQ_Secure adds features including 360-degree camera and dashcam monitoring through the Me4U app, audio relay, vehicle tracking and digital keys across smartphones, smartwatches and NFC cards. Then there is TEQ_Drive. It introduces custom drive settings and a drift mode, while Revive can provide additional range after the battery reaches zero to help reach a charger. Mahindra says Revive can add up to 13km, with Revive SOS providing up to another 11km in emergencies.

Cars that keep getting better after purchase