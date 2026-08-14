/Google Fitbit Air coming to India in October: Check features, battery and sensors

Google is bringing its new Fitbit Air fitness tracker to India in October 2026, giving users a different take on wearable health tracking. Unlike a smartwatch or traditional fitness band, Fitbit Air has no screen. Instead, it quietly collects health and activity data while users view their information through the Google Health app. Google has not yet announced the exact Indian price or launch date. In the US, Fitbit Air starts at $99.99, while Indian retail listings have appeared at considerably higher prices, so the final official price will be important for buyers.
Fitbit Air has no screen and that is the point
Fitbit Air is designed to be worn continuously without the distractions of a display. It weighs about 5.2 grams without the band and uses a textile band with a stainless-steel buckle. The tracker itself is made partly from recycled polycarbonate and PBT plastics. The device packs an optical heart-rate monitor, a three-axis accelerometer and gyroscope, red and infrared sensors for SpO2 tracking, a temperature sensor and a vibration motor. It can store seven days of detailed motion data, with heart-rate readings recorded at two-second intervals.
What can Fitbit Air track?
The tracker supports 24/7 heart-rate monitoring, resting heart rate, heart-rate variability, SpO2, sleep stages and sleep duration. It can also track steps, distance, calories and Active Zone Minutes. Google says Fitbit Air can monitor heart rhythm while users are resting or sleeping and look for signs associated with atrial fibrillation. The wearable also works with Google's Health Coach, which uses Gemini to provide personalised fitness and sleep guidance. Some coaching features require a Google Health Premium membership.
Seven-day battery and Android, iPhone support
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Battery life is rated at up to seven days, with a full charge taking about 90 minutes. Google also says five minutes of charging can provide up to a day's battery life. Fitbit Air supports Android 11 or newer and iOS 16.4 or newer, with Bluetooth Low Energy connectivity and a syncing range of up to 30 feet. For Indian buyers, the biggest question now is price. Google has confirmed the October launch, but until the company announces the official Indian price, the figures seen on online listings should not be treated as final.