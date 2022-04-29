Google blocked 1.2 million privacy-violating apps from the Play Store last year

In a recent blog post, Google stated that it made a number of privacy-focused improvements last year in order to better protect users against harmful apps.

The search engine behemoth banned 1.2 million policy-breaking apps from being released on Google Play in 2021, saving billions of damaging installations.

Over 190,000 accounts were banned in 2021 as a result of Google's efforts to prevent fraudulent and spammy developers.

Additionally, the business closed approximately 500,000 inactive or abandoned developer accounts.

Also read | Warning to billions of Chrome users! Google says browser successfully targeted by hackers

"Providing a safe experience to billions of users continues to be one of the highest priorities for Google Play," the team said.

Google unveiled its Data Safety section in May, which operates in a similar way to Apple's privacy 'nutrition labels,' allowing developers to provide customers with information about their apps' privacy and security right from their app listings on Google Play.

ALSO READ | You think videoconferencing is the new normal? But it hinders creativity, study claims

It was made available to users earlier this week, and developers must submit the essential information in this part for their apps by July 20.

One of Google's efforts to assist users understand what data they are sharing with app developers and for what purposes is the Data Safety section.

However, because developers are responsible for disclosing data access information, there may be some cases of inaccurate information.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE