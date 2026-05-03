/Google accidentally reveals COSMO, an AI assistant that can think and act for users without commands: Here’s what it can do

Google has accidentally revealed details of its upcoming AI assistant, COSMO, after an experimental app briefly appeared on the Play Store. The app, which was around 1.13 GB in size, was uploaded on May 1, 2026, and quickly downloaded and analysed before being removed. The leak comes just weeks before Google I/O 2026, where the company is expected to showcase its latest AI developments. According to reports, the listing was not meant for public release, but it has already given a clear idea of Google’s next direction in AI assistants.

What is Google COSMO and how is it different?

COSMO appears to be very different from AI assistants. Instead of waiting for user commands, it is designed to act as a system that can understand context and assist users automatically. In simple terms, it works like an AI layer inside the device that can observe what the user is doing and offer help when needed. This marks a shift from reactive assistants, which respond only when asked, to proactive systems that can anticipate actions. The goal is to reduce the need for manual inputs and make everyday tasks easier.

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Powered by on-device and hybrid AI system

One of the key aspects of COSMO is its ability to run directly on the device. It uses Gemini Nano, which allows it to function locally on Android devices without depending fully on the internet. This means faster responses and better privacy in certain cases. At the same time, COSMO also uses a hybrid system that can switch to cloud-based processing for more complex tasks. This combination of local and cloud AI helps balance speed, accuracy and performance, making the assistant more flexible in real-world use.

Real-time screen awareness and smart assistance

Another important feature of COSMO is its ability to understand what is happening on the user’s screen. By using Android system tools, the assistant can analyse content in real time and provide relevant suggestions. For example, it can recognise conversations, detect tasks, and offer help without the user needing to ask. This level of awareness allows COSMO to assist in a more natural way, making interactions smoother compared to earlier AI tools.

Key features revealed in the leak

The leaked version of COSMO shows several practical features that highlight its capabilities. It can suggest calendar events when it detects plans being discussed, find photos based on user references, and help write or summarise documents. It can also provide summaries of conversations and compile information from multiple sources for research tasks. Another notable feature is browser automation, where the assistant can perform actions on websites instead of just providing answers. These features suggest that COSMO is designed to complete tasks, not just respond to queries.

What the leak suggests about Google’s AI strategy

The accidental release of COSMO gives insight into Google’s broader AI strategy. The company appears to be focusing on assistants that are more deeply integrated into devices and capable of taking action. This includes combining on-device intelligence with cloud systems and building assistants that understand context better. Industry trends also show a similar direction, where AI tools are becoming more proactive and useful in daily workflows rather than just being conversational tools.

It is still unclear how Google will officially introduce COSMO. The assistant may launch as a standalone product or become part of existing services like Gemini. Since the leaked version appears unfinished, changes are likely before any public release. However, one thing is clear: the future of AI assistants is moving towards systems that can understand users better, act independently, and help complete tasks efficiently. With Google I/O 2026 approaching, COSMO has already set expectations for what could be announced next.

What is Google COSMO and how is it different?

COSMO appears to be very different from AI assistants. Instead of waiting for user commands, it is designed to act as a system that can understand context and assist users automatically. In simple terms, it works like an AI layer inside the device that can observe what the user is doing and offer help when needed. This marks a shift from reactive assistants, which respond only when asked, to proactive systems that can anticipate actions. The goal is to reduce the need for manual inputs and make everyday tasks easier.

Powered by on-device and hybrid AI system

One of the key aspects of COSMO is its ability to run directly on the device. It uses Gemini Nano, which allows it to function locally on Android devices without depending fully on the internet. This means faster responses and better privacy in certain cases. At the same time, COSMO also uses a hybrid system that can switch to cloud-based processing for more complex tasks. This combination of local and cloud AI helps balance speed, accuracy and performance, making the assistant more flexible in real-world use.

Real-time screen awareness and smart assistance

Another important feature of COSMO is its ability to understand what is happening on the user’s screen. By using Android system tools, the assistant can analyse content in real time and provide relevant suggestions. For example, it can recognise conversations, detect tasks, and offer help without the user needing to ask. This level of awareness allows COSMO to assist in a more natural way, making interactions smoother compared to earlier AI tools.

Key features revealed in the leak

The leaked version of COSMO shows several practical features that highlight its capabilities. It can suggest calendar events when it detects plans being discussed, find photos based on user references, and help write or summarise documents. It can also provide summaries of conversations and compile information from multiple sources for research tasks. Another notable feature is browser automation, where the assistant can perform actions on websites instead of just providing answers. These features suggest that COSMO is designed to complete tasks, not just respond to queries.

What the leak suggests about Google’s AI strategy

The accidental release of COSMO gives insight into Google’s broader AI strategy. The company appears to be focusing on assistants that are more deeply integrated into devices and capable of taking action. This includes combining on-device intelligence with cloud systems and building assistants that understand context better. Industry trends also show a similar direction, where AI tools are becoming more proactive and useful in daily workflows rather than just being conversational tools.

It is still unclear how Google will officially introduce COSMO. The assistant may launch as a standalone product or become part of existing services like Gemini. Since the leaked version appears unfinished, changes are likely before any public release. However, one thing is clear: the future of AI assistants is moving towards systems that can understand users better, act independently, and help complete tasks efficiently. With Google I/O 2026 approaching, COSMO has already set expectations for what could be announced next.