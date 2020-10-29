Godrej Viroshield 4.0 review: How good is the disinfection device?

The pandemic has changed the way we live. Though the virus that causes coronavirus disease spreads mainly from person to person, less commonly, the virus can also spread from infected people to surfaces they touch. The truth is that experts don't have all the answers yet, and we must do all we can to protect ourselves.

So, frequent hand washing and sanitising has become a part of our everyday life. But despite washing our hands fervently, wearing a mask and practising social distancing, there are certain things one can’t avoid coming in contact with - such as grocery that you buy, currency notes that you exchange or stationery items that children may need. And for office-goers, personal items like phone, wallet, keys, and even shoes do come in contact with different surfaces. And this increases the risk of getting infected.

So, how can you minimise the danger? Numerous companies have launched disinfection systems, and today, I am going to review one from Godrej; it's called Viroshield 4.0. It looks like a mini refrigerator, but is it good enough? Let’s find out.

According to the company, the Godrej Viroshield 4.0 can disinfect over 99% Covid-19 viruses in 2 to 6 minutes through UV-C rays.

It accommodates 4 UV-C tubes and 6 side reflective interiors to do the job. As the company says, the cubic design of Viroshield helps in uniform dissemination of the UV-C rays.

So, what are the items it can disinfect? The company says it can sterilise a wide range of items including grocery, masks, hand gloves, parcels, toys, watches, headphones, keys, gold ornaments, belt, shoes, books, currency notes and even documents; the list is long. But don’t use it to disinfect medicines, batteries and power banks.

It has a capacity of 30 litres, which means you can disinfect many items in one go. There is a green LED indicator that alerts you when the disinfection process begins.

What I really miss in the device is a timer facility, which means you can’t leave them to disinfect for a certain time period. It cuts off automatically after the full 6-minute cycle.

And here’s another question that many people may have: Isn’t the direct exposure to UV-C rays harmful for humans? Note that the device has been designed with no see-through surfaces and a leak-proof cabinet. The auto cut-off facility turns it off as soon as the door is opened.

Talking about design, it has a metal body and an easy-to-use pocket handle. It’s neatly designed, but it will take a significant space in your kitchen or wherever you place it. The device could be a handy solution in these times, especially for those who have a tight schedule and can’t spare time to sanitise each item manually. I think, at INR 9,490, it’s competitively priced.