Game on for Netflix as streaming giant begins rolling out gaming on TV

Netflix has expanded its horizons beyond just entertainment viewing and it now includes gaming on its platter.

In a recent blog post, the streaming giant revealed its latest move to include video game playing within its app and website for users on Smart TVs and computers.

Although currently in a testing phase, a select group of members in Canada and the United Kingdom can now access games through Netflix on their TVs, while support for PC and Mac will follow shortly.

Where will Netflix gaming be rolled out?

This initiative isn't confined to a particular region or device.

Presently, only two games, Oxenfree and Molehew's Mining Adventure, can be streamed via Netflix.

On TVs, these games can be controlled using a game controller smartphone app recently introduced by Netflix, eliminating the need for purchasing additional hardware like an Xbox controller.

For PC and Mac users, a keyboard and mouse will suffice for input.

Why Netflix has entered gaming?

Netflix had been dabbling in gaming, albeit with a different approach.

Instead of streaming, users previously downloaded games like Oxenfree to their mobile devices and logged into their Netflix accounts for access.

Also read | Netflix’s revenue reality check

This method mirrored typical gaming experiences, requiring a Netflix account for entry.

Game streaming has witnessed a mixed trajectory in recent years across the industry.

While Google ventured into the realm with Stadia in 2019, it ultimately shut down the platform earlier this year.

In contrast, Xbox achieved some success by offering streaming as an option for subscribers of its Game Pass service.

The allure of game streaming lies in its accessibility, eliminating the need for high-end hardware, yet it can introduce challenges like input lag and visual issues with a poor internet connection.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE