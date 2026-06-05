/From Siri to AI-powered Photos: Key announcements expected at Apple's WWDC 2026

Apple is set to host its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2026, and artificial intelligence is expected to be the main focus this year. The event begins on Monday and will showcase the next generation of software updates across iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, Vision Pro and other Apple devices.

While Apple has remained relatively cautious compared to rivals such as OpenAI, Google and Microsoft, industry reports suggest the company is preparing several major Apple Intelligence upgrades. At the centre of these expected announcements is Siri, which could receive its biggest update since the voice assistant was first introduced in 2011.

Siri could receive its biggest AI upgrade yet

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The most closely watched announcement is expected to be a redesigned Siri powered by more advanced artificial intelligence capabilities. According to reports, Apple is working on making Siri more conversational and better at understanding context. The upgraded assistant could handle more complex requests, remember previous conversations and complete multi-step tasks without requiring users to repeat instructions.

Several reports, including those from Bloomberg, have suggested Apple is developing a standalone AI experience that could allow Siri to compete more directly with AI chatbots such as ChatGPT, Claude and Gemini.

If announced, it would mark one of Apple's most significant AI moves to date.

Apple Intelligence expected to expand across apps

Apple is also expected to expand Apple Intelligence features throughout its ecosystem.

Reports suggest the Photos app may gain AI-powered editing tools that allow users to make changes using natural language commands. Instead of manually editing an image, users could simply describe the changes they want and let AI perform the task automatically.

Other expected features include:

Intelligent scene recommendations

Automatic object removal

Improved image enhancement tools

Smarter photo organisation

Apple is also expected to improve AI functionality inside visionOS, the software powering the company's mixed-reality devices.

AI agents could arrive on the App Store

One of the more interesting reports ahead of WWDC 2026 involves AI agents.

According to reports from The Information, Apple may introduce AI agent integration through the App Store. These agents could help users perform tasks such as booking reservations, managing schedules, controlling smart home devices and handling routine digital tasks.

The concept has become increasingly popular across the technology industry, with companies including OpenAI, Google, Microsoft and Anthropic investing heavily in AI agents that can take actions on behalf of users. If Apple enters this market, it could significantly expand the role of artificial intelligence across its ecosystem.

Camera and Visual Intelligence upgrades expected

Apple may also introduce a new Visual Intelligence experience within the Camera app. Reports suggest the feature could move beyond simple image recognition and become a dedicated AI-powered mode inside the camera interface. Users may be able to identify objects, gather information about surroundings and interact with AI directly through their camera viewfinder. The feature would further strengthen Apple's push towards integrating AI into everyday experiences rather than keeping it limited to chat-based interactions.

Image Playground and Genmoji may receive improvements

Apple is also expected to update Image Playground, one of its AI image-generation tools.

The new version could offer:

Higher-quality image generation

Improved editing controls

Better character consistency

Additional artistic styles

Reports also suggest Apple may introduce smarter Genmoji recommendations based on user activity, conversations and media libraries. AI-generated wallpapers tailored to individual preferences and moods may also be announced.

Wallet app could become more useful

The Wallet app may receive several practical upgrades. One reported feature would allow users to photograph a receipt and automatically split bills among friends and family members. Another expected addition is a "Create a Pass" option that would convert physical tickets, memberships and passes into digital versions stored inside Apple Wallet.

These updates would continue Apple's strategy of turning the Wallet app into a central hub for payments, identification and digital credentials.



macOS, iPadOS and visionOS updates also expected

Beyond AI, Apple is expected to unveil updates across its major operating systems.

New versions of macOS, iPadOS, watchOS, tvOS and visionOS are likely to bring performance improvements, security enhancements and deeper Apple Intelligence integration. Industry analysts expect Apple to focus heavily on creating a more unified AI experience across all devices.