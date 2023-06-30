From sci-fi to real world: US approves world's first fully electric flying car

A California-based automaker has been given the first-ever approval to have a car flown in the air on an experimental basis. The retro-futuristic hybrid, developed by San Mateo-headquartered Alef Aeronautics, was awarded a Special Airworthiness Certification from the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The Alef Armada Model Zero can be driven on the road like a regular car or flown like a VTOL aircraft.

"We are excited to receive this certification from the FAA," Alef CEO Jim Dukhovny said in a statement.

"It allows us to move closer to bringing people an environmentally friendly and faster commute, saving individuals and companies hours each week."

But some issues remain.

The US Federal Aviation Administration told Flying that it issued the certificate for a precursor to the production model (the Armada Model Zero, not the Model A). What does it mean? This means that Alef Model A, which is currently on pre-sale, will also need to be cleared to fly by the FAA, and will also require to meet the safety standards of the country’s National Highway and Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

It must also be noted that the approval only allows the hybrid to be used for experimental purposes. They include exhibitions, research and development purposes.

According to Alef, the Model A has a 200-mile driving range and a flight range of 110 miles. After presales began last October for $300,000 (with a $150 regular queue or $1,500 priority queue deposit), Alef says it had collected over 440 reservations by the end of the year. The flying car's roll out for public: Expected Timeline It will be at least a couple of years before the flying car is rolled out to the public, reports in automobile news portals said.

The company will have to wait for the FAA to certify eVTOLs for commercial use before it can sell, fly, or drive the Model A.

Alef said it has received “strong pre-orders” from individuals and companies for the $300,000 Model A. The company expects the first deliveries will happen in the fourth quarter of 2025. Other Flying Cars approved by the FAA The FAA has also awarded approvals to at least two similar models, including Terrafugia’s Transition and Samson Sky’s Switchblade.