A real UFO? Man-made flying saucer takes over skies of China - Watch

The world's first manned flying saucer, shaped like a UFO, took off on its first flight in the southern city of Shenzhen, China, reported local media. As per reports, the aircraft's electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) can reach a maximum altitude of approximately 200 metres (656ft) after a flight time of around 15 minutes.

The man-made flying saucer took flight as part of the test run in southern Shenzhen city of China.

The flying saucer was developed by Shenzhen UFO Power Technology and is equipped with 12 propeller blades which surround the seat of the pilot in the very middle of the craft and has a six-hole ducted fan structure, as per Chinese news site, Shenzhen Pages.

"This allows it to achieve triple safety redundancy in terms of power supply, power motor, flight control, etc," it stated.

It took three years to develop the flying saucer and it made its first debut on June 3, as per local media.

"After more than three years of research and development, Shenzhen UFO Flying Saucer Technology has manufactured the world's first electric vertical take-off manned flying saucer," wrote Chinese news site, Shenzhen Pages. Flying saucer can take off from land or water The futuristic-looking vehicle does not help people travel from one planet to another and can take off and land vertically either from land or water on Earth, which makes it an amphibious aircraft.

In the video, the flying saucer can be seen soaring high over a lake in Shenzhen and has a pilot on board, however, it remains unknown when it will be completely ready to accept other passengers.

The images of the flying saucer were shared by the Chinese news site, Shenzhen Pages, on Twitter this week.

"At present, this product is mainly used for sightseeing tourism and advertising performances and has obtained global invention patents," stated Shenzhen Pages. Flying car in two years The flying saucer's trial was held shortly after news came about a Miami-based aerospace company claiming that its flying car is likely to hit the skies in two years. The flying car is likely to cost around $350,000.

WATCH | UFO-like vehicle takes flight in China, iUFO turns sci-fi into reality Doroni Aerospace CEO Doron Merdinger, speaking to TMZ, said that a two-seater vehicle is being tested by his firm which looks like a hovering drone and is likely to enter the market in 2025.

Recently, the first untethered flight of the prototype was performed by the company, however, a successful endeavour means the company may have a full-scale flying model ready in the coming few months.

