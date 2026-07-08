/From driver monitoring to emergency braking: EU introduces new car safety rules

Buying a new car in the European Union now comes with several new safety technologies as standard. From 7 July 2026, all newly registered passenger cars and vans must include a wider range of advanced driver assistance systems under the EU's updated General Safety Regulation (GSR).
The new rules are designed to reduce road accidents by helping drivers avoid collisions, stay focused and better protect pedestrians and cyclists. They also move many safety features that were once found only in premium vehicles into the mainstream.
What safety features are now mandatory?
Under the latest rules, new vehicles must include several technologies, including:
Advanced emergency braking capable of detecting pedestrians and cyclists
Driver distraction and attention monitoring
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Improved direct visibility for drivers
Enhanced pedestrian protection
Updated safety glass requirements
Improved tyre safety standards for worn tyres
Some vehicles may also include infrared driver-monitoring cameras that detect signs of distraction or fatigue and alert the driver when attention drops.
The European Union introduced these rules
Human error remains one of the biggest causes of road accidents. The European Union believes technologies such as automatic emergency braking and driver monitoring can help prevent crashes before they happen.
The broader General Safety Regulation was introduced in phases to improve road safety and support the EU's long-term Vision Zero goal of eliminating road deaths by 2050. According to the RAC, the regulation could help save more than 25,000 lives and prevent at least 140,000 serious injuries over the coming years.
What does it mean for buyers?
For most buyers, these features will now be included as standard rather than offered as optional extras. That could improve safety across all price segments, although some drivers have raised concerns about privacy, particularly over in-car cameras that monitor attention. Car manufacturers have largely been preparing for these requirements for several years, meaning many newer models already include much of the required technology. However, from now on, every newly registered passenger car and van covered by the regulation must comply with the updated safety standards before it can be sold in the EU.