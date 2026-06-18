/Forget building AI, India is yet to build its first fully indigenous computer or mobile phone

India likes to talk about building AI. Prime ministers give speeches about it. Policy documents run to hundreds of pages. The IndiaAI Mission has been allocated tens of thousands of NVIDIA GPUs, the same American chips India has no ability to replicate and the country's biggest tech ambitions are being staked on hardware it cannot design, fabricate or control. Before the AI conversation gets any further, it is worth asking a simpler, more uncomfortable question: has India ever actually built a computer or a mobile phone on its own? The honest answer is no.

The Chips Were Never Indian

Every device that has been called an Indian computer or an Indian smartphone has been assembled around a foreign processor. HCL, often cited as a pioneer of Indian computing, built its early personal computers around Intel chips running Microsoft DOS and, later, Windows. The operating system was American. The silicon was American. The Indian contribution was the chassis and the brand name. Lava International, the most credible claimant to the Made-in-India smartphone title, today ships its Agni series running MediaTek's Dimensity 8350 chipset, a Taiwanese design fabricated in fabs India has no access to, on top of Google's Android. According to Lava's own product listings, there is no Indian silicon inside any phone it sells.

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The Best India Has Produced and What It Means

India does have an indigenous processor. The Dhruv64, unveiled in December 2025 by the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing under the government's Microprocessor Development Programme, is a 64-bit dual-core chip running at 1.0GHz. According to the Press Information Bureau, it is designed for embedded systems, not consumer devices. To put that in context: Intel's Core i7-14700K has 20 cores and boosts to 5.6GHz. Apple's M-series chips, found in every MacBook sold today, have up to 16 cores with neural engines that run billions of operations per second. The Dhruv64 is not a consumer chip. It will not appear in any phone or laptop you can buy. It is, by the government's own description, a starting point.

The OS Story Is No Better

BharOS, the Indian mobile operating system developed by IIT Madras and launched with considerable fanfare in January 2023, was supposed to be India's answer to Android. According to Wikipedia and multiple technology publications, BharOS is a closed-source Android fork, meaning it is built on top of the same open-source code that Google's Android uses. As of mid-2026, it has not shipped in a single commercial consumer device. Lava executives had announced in February 2024 that 500 Lava phones would run BharOS within six months. That did not happen. BharOS remains a government-institutional project. The Shakti processor from IIT Madras, India's other flagship chip initiative, is targeting a 7nm design by 2028. It too is not in any device a civilian can purchase.

The AI+ Scandal Summed It Up

If one story captures where Indian hardware ambition actually stands, it is the AI+ smartphone controversy of 2025. AI+, led by former Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth, was marketed as India's first fully sovereign smartphone, engineered in India, data stored in India, built to counter Chinese surveillance risks. According to reporting by IBTimes UK and Free Press Journal, technology reviewers and YouTubers publicly challenged whether the device was anything more than a Chinese white-label product with Indian packaging. The company responded with legal action against critics rather than transparency about its supply chain. A phone marketed as the antidote to Chinese hardware dependency turned out to share the same problem it was sold to solve.

No GPU, No AI

The most direct evidence that India is not ready to build AI is its complete absence from the GPU supply chain. According to The Print, the lack of an indigenous GPU is a direct stumbling block to India's AI self-reliance ambitions. India's IndiaAI Mission runs on NVIDIA hardware. The country's largest supercomputer cluster operates on just 700 GPUs, a figure that trails what a single mid-sized American university research lab deploys. India is also subject to US export control caps, with a reported ceiling of 50,000 advanced GPUs under existing regulations. According to the Organiser, indigenous GPU development is targeted for demonstration by end of 2025 and production by 2029. Demonstration. Not production. Not deployment.

The Honest Reckoning