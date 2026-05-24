/Ferrari partners with IBM to use AI for deeper fan engagement in Formula One

Ferrari has partnered with IBM to use artificial intelligence in improving how fans interact with Formula One, as teams increasingly rely on data and technology to build stronger global audiences. The collaboration focuses on transforming Ferrari’s official fan app into a more interactive platform, using AI to turn race data into personalised content and experiences.
How AI is changing the fan experience
Formula One generates large amounts of data during races, with teams processing millions of data points per second. Ferrari is now using AI tools from IBM to convert this data into simple and engaging content for fans.
The updated app includes:
AI-generated race summaries
Behind-the-scenes stories about drivers and teams
Interactive features like predictions and games
An AI assistant that answers fan questions
The goal is to make technical race data easier to understand and more engaging for users.
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Focus on personalised storytelling
Ferrari has created a new role, “head of fan development”, to focus on improving fan engagement. The strategy is centred on making each fan feel personally connected to the team.
AI is used to analyse user behaviour within the app, including:
What content users read
How long they engage
What type of stories they prefer
This helps Ferrari deliver content tailored to individual preferences, rather than a one-size-fits-all experience.
Strong growth in fan engagement
Since the partnership with IBM, Ferrari has reported a 62 per cent increase in engagement during race weekends, according to company data. The app has also expanded its features, including language support such as Italian, which was previously missing despite Ferrari’s strong domestic fan base. The company aims to keep fans engaged throughout the year, not just during race events.
Why tech companies are entering Formula One
Formula One has become increasingly attractive for technology firms. Companies like AWS, Oracle and others are already working with teams to provide data analytics and AI tools. The sport’s global popularity has grown significantly, especially after shows like Drive to Survive introduced F1 to new audiences. According to F1 data, around 75 per cent of new fans are women, many from younger age groups, showing a shift in the sport’s audience profile.
Standalone app strategy in focus
Ferrari is among a few teams, including McLaren and Williams, that are focusing on standalone apps instead of relying only on social media or official F1 platforms.
This approach allows teams to:
Control their content directly
Build long-term relationships with fans
Use data to improve engagement strategies
The use of AI plays a key role in making these apps more dynamic and personalised.
What this means for sports and AI
The Ferrari-IBM partnership highlights how artificial intelligence is being used beyond traditional business applications and into sports and entertainment. By combining data with storytelling, teams can create more engaging experiences and strengthen fan loyalty. Ferrari plans to further expand its use of AI to create more personalised and immersive fan experiences over the next few years. As technology continues to evolve, the use of AI in sports is expected to grow, changing how fans interact with teams and events across the world.