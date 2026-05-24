/Ferrari partners with IBM to use AI for deeper fan engagement in Formula One

Ferrari has partnered with IBM to use artificial intelligence in improving how fans interact with Formula One, as teams increasingly rely on data and technology to build stronger global audiences. The collaboration focuses on transforming Ferrari’s official fan app into a more interactive platform, using AI to turn race data into personalised content and experiences.

How AI is changing the fan experience

Formula One generates large amounts of data during races, with teams processing millions of data points per second. Ferrari is now using AI tools from IBM to convert this data into simple and engaging content for fans.

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The updated app includes:

AI-generated race summaries

Behind-the-scenes stories about drivers and teams

Interactive features like predictions and games

An AI assistant that answers fan questions

The goal is to make technical race data easier to understand and more engaging for users.

Focus on personalised storytelling

Ferrari has created a new role, “head of fan development”, to focus on improving fan engagement. The strategy is centred on making each fan feel personally connected to the team.

AI is used to analyse user behaviour within the app, including:

What content users read

How long they engage

What type of stories they prefer

This helps Ferrari deliver content tailored to individual preferences, rather than a one-size-fits-all experience.

Strong growth in fan engagement

Since the partnership with IBM, Ferrari has reported a 62 per cent increase in engagement during race weekends, according to company data. The app has also expanded its features, including language support such as Italian, which was previously missing despite Ferrari’s strong domestic fan base. The company aims to keep fans engaged throughout the year, not just during race events.

Why tech companies are entering Formula One

Formula One has become increasingly attractive for technology firms. Companies like AWS, Oracle and others are already working with teams to provide data analytics and AI tools. The sport’s global popularity has grown significantly, especially after shows like Drive to Survive introduced F1 to new audiences. According to F1 data, around 75 per cent of new fans are women, many from younger age groups, showing a shift in the sport’s audience profile.

Standalone app strategy in focus

Ferrari is among a few teams, including McLaren and Williams, that are focusing on standalone apps instead of relying only on social media or official F1 platforms.

This approach allows teams to:

Control their content directly

Build long-term relationships with fans

Use data to improve engagement strategies

The use of AI plays a key role in making these apps more dynamic and personalised.

What this means for sports and AI