Facebook, Twitter encourage people to wear masks

In the wake of the latest surge in the coronavirus cases in the United States, Facebook said it will remind users to wear masks to contain the spread of coronavirus.

"With the rise in COVID-19 cases in the US, we're putting an alert at the top of Facebook and Instagram to remind everyone to wear face coverings," the company said in a statement.



The social media platform will also include additional prevention tips and links to public health agencies in its COVID-19 Information Center.

Joining the chorus, Twitter too encouraged users to wear face masks with a sarcastic tweet. Twitter said the feature, which would allow users to edit their tweets, will be rolled out once everyone starts wearing face masks.



"You can have an edit button when everyone wears a mask," said a tweet from the official Twitter account,

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday reported 2,679,230 cases of new coronavirus, an increase of 54,357 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 725 to 128,024.

Meanwhile, India’s coronavirus infections surpassed 600,000 on Thursday, with 17,834 deaths.



(With inputs from agencies)