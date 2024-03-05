Facebook, Messenger and Instagram face global outage

Meta platforms Facebook and Instagram on Tuesday (Mar 5) were down for tens of thousands of users reporting faced a global outage, outage tracking website Downdetector.com said.

On social media forum X, hashtag #FacebookDown along with #Facebook and #FacebookOutage were trending. Users took to X to state that they were logged out of Facebook and Instagram and struggled to log back in.

Facebook automatically kicked the users out, displaying an error message saying that the login had expired. The user ID and passwords were also rejected. Messenger, Instagram and Threads were also impacted.

There were more than 300,000 reports of outages on Facebook, while there were more than 20,000 reports on Instagram, according to the Downdetector.com website, which tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources, including users.