/Expanding payment options: Apple Pay may launch in India by 2026

Apple Inc. is reportedly preparing to launch its digital payments service, Apple Pay, in India by the end of 2026. According to reports, the iPhone maker is already in talks with global card networks such as Visa and Mastercard and is working on securing regulatory approvals required to operate in the country.

If launched, Apple Pay will allow iPhone and Apple Watch users in India to make contactless payments using their devices, marking Apple’s first major push into India’s fast-growing digital payments market.

Apple Pay’s India entry

Apple Pay’s India entry is expected to follow a cautious and phased approach. In the first stage, the service will focus on card-based contactless payments. Users will be able to add their debit or credit cards issued by Indian banks to the Apple Wallet and pay by tapping their device on NFC-enabled payment terminals.

This model mirrors Apple Pay’s rollout in several other countries and helps Apple avoid immediate integration with India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI), which involves complex technical and regulatory challenges.

According to industry sources, Apple is currently engaging with Indian regulators and payment partners to ensure compliance with local rules before the service goes live.

UPI integration remains a future option

UPI integration is not expected at launch but could be considered later. Adding UPI would require approvals from multiple regulators and coordination with India’s payments ecosystem, which is dominated by bank-led platforms and government-backed systems.

Reports also suggest Apple is also discussing transaction fee structures with card issuers, an important factor in a market where digital payments are largely low-cost or free for users.

Experts say Apple may choose to first test user adoption with card payments before deciding whether to invest in deeper UPI integration.

Why India matters to Apple’s services

India has become one of Apple’s fastest-growing markets. The company recently recorded its highest-ever iPhone shipments in the country and has been expanding its manufacturing and retail presence.

The possible Apple Pay launch fits into Apple’s wider plan to grow its services business in India. The company recently introduced Apple Fitness+ in the country and continues to promote subscriptions such as Apple Music and iCloud.