European Union calls for global expert panel on AI

European Union (EU) chief Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday (September 13) called for a global panel of experts and technological companies to confront challenges posed by artificial intelligence (AI). "Hundreds of leading AI developers, academics and experts warned recently ... that AI should be a global priority alongside other societal-scale risks such as pandemics and nuclear war," der Leyen said during a speech at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, the news agency AFP reported.

She added that the proposed AI group should be similar to the UN's IPCC panel, whose reports establish scientific consensus on climate change. "I believe we need a similar body for AI –- on the risks and its benefits for humanity. Yes, with scientists, but also tech companies and independent experts," the EU chief told the parliament.

The EU has been leading the charge in regulating AI and aims to greenlight what would be the world's first law covering the technology by the end of this year. "Our AI Act is already a blueprint for the whole world. We must now focus on adopting the rules as soon as possible and turn to implementation," der Leyen also said. AFP reported that the act would not come into force until 2026.

US: Tech leaders to join senators for AI forum

EU Chief der Leyen's remarks come as American technological leaders including Elon Musk, Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg will join US senators for a closed-door forum on how Congress should set AI safeguards.

"For Congress to legislate on artificial intelligence is for us to engage in one of the most complex and important subjects Congress has ever faced," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday.

Others expected to attend the forum OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang among others. This week, Congress is also holding three separate hearings on AI.

Lawmakers in the US want safeguards against potentially dangerous deepfakes, election interference and attacks on critical infrastructure. They have been grappling on how to mitigate the dangers of AI.

(With inputs from agencies)

