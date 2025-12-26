/Embarrassed by your old Gmail address? Google may soon let you change it, here’s what we know

For nearly two decades, a Gmail address has functioned as a fixed digital identity. Several users signed up in their teenage years, however, never expecting that a playful or awkward username would follow them into professional life. Now, it appears that Google is ready to loosen one of its most rigid account rules. According to the Google support page, the company might be slowly rolling out a process that will let the users change their '@gmail.com' email address without the need of losing access to their account or data. The page however, only appears in Hindi at the moment, meaning you can’t see the changes in English. Everything quoted below is translated from hindi:



‘The email address associated with your Google Account is the address you use to sign in to Google services. This email address helps you and others identify your account. If you’d like, you can change your Google Account email address that ends in gmail.com to a new email address that ends in gmail.com.’

While the Google hasn’t actually detailed this function elsewhere yet, but says is 'gradually rolling out to all users.'

What Google is changing and why it matters

Until now, Google only allowed users to change their account email address if it was linked to a third-party service, such as Outlook or Yahoo. Gmail addresses themselves were effectively permanent. The updated support page explains that users will soon be able to switch to a new Gmail username while keeping the same Google account. This means years of emails, files, photos and subscriptions will remain untouched. The change is significant because Gmail addresses are deeply tied to services such as YouTube, Maps, Drive and Google Play, making a fresh start previously impractical for most users.

How the new Gmail address system will work

1. Once a user changes their Gmail address, the old email address will automatically be set as an alias.

2. Emails sent to both the old and new addresses will arrive in the same inbox, and users will be able to sign in using either address.

3. The user can even sign in to Google services like Gmail, Maps, YouTube, Google Play, or Drive with their old or new email address.

4. Importantly, Google says ownership of the old address remains with the user and cannot be claimed by anyone else.

Limits, safeguards and rollout details

There are, however, clear restrictions that follow this feature. The user can reuse his old Google Account email address at any time. He, however, can’t create a new Google Account email address that ends with gmail.com for the next 12 months after making the change. Some older services, such as calendar entries created before the change, may still display the original email address.