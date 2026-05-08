/Elon Musk's Neuralink is building a robot that can reach any part of the brain

Neuralink, founded by Elon Musk, has introduced a new surgical robot designed to access any part of the human brain. The company shared the update recently, showing how the system could help build a more flexible brain-computer interface. This development is part of Neuralink’s long-term goal to connect the human brain with machines and treat neurological conditions.

What is the Neuralink surgical robot?

The surgical robot is a high-precision system that works like a micro sewing machine. It is designed to place extremely thin threads into the brain, thinner than a human hair. These threads carry electrodes, which are small sensors that can read signals from brain cells. Because the brain is delicate and moves slightly with breathing and heartbeat, the robot uses advanced cameras and sensors to avoid blood vessels. This helps reduce the risk of damage during the procedure and allows for more accurate placement of the threads.

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How the brain chip works

The Neuralink system functions as a brain-computer interface, or BCI. This means it can translate brain signals into digital commands. When a person thinks about performing an action, such as moving a hand, the brain produces electrical signals. The implant captures these signals and converts them into instructions that a computer can understand. In recent demonstrations, people using the system were able to move a cursor on a screen using only their thoughts. This shows how the technology could help people with paralysis regain some level of control.

Why reaching any part of the brain matters

Earlier versions of brain implants mainly focused on areas related to movement. However, this new robot is designed to reach different regions of the brain. This could allow the technology to be used for a wider range of conditions. For example, it may help treat:

Epilepsy, which involves sudden electrical activity in the brain

Parkinson’s disease, which affects movement

Mental health conditions such as depression

By targeting specific areas, the system could offer more personalised treatment options in the future.

Current status and limitations

While the technology shows potential, it is still under testing. The devices are not yet approved for general public use and remain part of ongoing clinical research.

Experts note that more studies are needed to understand long-term safety and effectiveness before the system can be widely used.

What this means for the future