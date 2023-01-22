Elon Musk plans to roll out expensive Twitter subscription for ad-free experience

Elon Musk has announced a more expensive ad-free Twitter subscription plan in a bid to massively reduce costs while building up revenue.

In a series of tweets on Saturday, the tech billionaire said that he is taking steps to allow zero ads on the microblogging platform.

"Ads are too frequent on Twitter and too big. Taking steps to address both in coming weeks," Musk tweeted, without elaborating how the new subscription model will be priced.

"There will be a higher priced subscription that allows zero ads"

Ever since Musk took over the social media platform in October, he has been trying to shift the company’s revenues away from advertisement to a subscription mode with “Twitter Blue’, which grants the much sought-after blue verification tick to users for a fee.

Nearly 90% of Twitter’s revenue comes from selling digital ads and Musk recently attributed a "massive drop in revenue" to rights organisations that have pressured brands to pause their Twitter ads.

Twitter has been struggling to prevent losses in its ad revenue as brands pull back from the site amid concern about its moderation policies.

Musk has repeatedly asserted that he doesn’t want the platform to become a “free-for-all hellscape.”

The service costs $11 a month in the United States and is available on Apple's iOS and Google's Android mobile operating systems.

Web subscriptions are also available for $8 per month or, at a discount, $84 per year.

It is currently available in the United States, Canada, Britain, New Zealand, Australia and Japan.