Elon Musk misled buyers with Autopilot driving system: Tesla whistleblowers

As stated on the company's website, Tesla, Elon Musk's electric car firm, was created on the idea that it represented the future of driving.

At the core of much of that promise was Autopilot, a combination of features that could steer, brake, and accelerate the company's sleek electric vehicles on highways.

Elon Musk, according to Tesla whistleblowers, deceived customers and compromised safety with the Autopilot driving system, which was previously blamed for deadly fatalities, according to a report in DailyMail.co.uk.



Also read | Elon Musk takes a dig at Parag Agrawal, shares a photoshopped image comparing him with Joseph Stalin

Former employees have come up with damaging charges that Musk, the world's second richest man, contributed to the hazards presented by the Autopilot system deaths by refusing to deploy sensors in favour of cameras.



Watch | Gravitas: Why is Elon Musk selling whistles?

According to statistics from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, at least ten individuals have died in eight accidents involving Tesla's Autopilot since 2016.

Separately, the US Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating Tesla for allegedly failing to fully inform shareholders and the general public about the risk of its solar panels catching fire.

Tesla customers are suing the business for misrepresenting Autopilot and a suite of sister services known as Full Self Driving, or F.S.D., and families are suing Tesla for deadly collisions.

(With inputs from agencies)