Elon Musk launches long-teased ChatGPT rival 'xAI'

Texas, United StatesEdited By: Moohita Kaur GargUpdated: Jul 12, 2023, 10:59 PM IST

In the past Musk, who serves as the CEO of Tesla and is the owner of Twitter, has been vocal about his concerns regarding AI development and emphasising the need for regulation in the industry has even called for a pause in its progress. However, as per Reuters, he will lead xAI in its quest to challenge major tech firms. Photograph:(Reuters)

In a tweet on Wednesday, Elon Musk announced the formation of xAI, stating, "Announcing formation of @xAI to understand reality"

Elon Musk has officially launched his highly anticipated artificial intelligence startup, xAI. As per reports, the team behind xAI consists of engineers from major US technology companies which the SpaceX CEO hopes to challenge with his alternative to ChatGPT.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Musk announced the formation of xAI, stating, "Announcing formation of @xAI to understand reality."

