Elon Musk launches long-teased ChatGPT rival 'xAI'
Story highlights
Elon Musk has officially launched his highly anticipated artificial intelligence startup, xAI. As per reports, the team behind xAI consists of engineers from major US technology companies which the SpaceX CEO hopes to challenge with his alternative to ChatGPT.
In the past Musk, who serves as the CEO of Tesla and is the owner of Twitter, has been vocal about his concerns regarding AI development and emphasising the need for regulation in the industry has even called for a pause in its progress. However, as per Reuters, he will lead xAI in its quest to challenge major tech firms.
In a tweet on Wednesday, Musk announced the formation of xAI, stating, "Announcing formation of @xAI to understand reality."
Announcing formation of @xAI to understand reality— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 12, 2023
