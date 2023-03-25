Elon Musk co-founded ChatGPT-maker OpenAI, left before it made fortunes

If the last half of last year belonged to Elon Musk for his tumultuous Twitter takeover, the ongoing first half of 2023 is being spotlighted upon OpenAI's ChatGPT for the way it has nearly mainstreamed the use of Artificial Intelligence at workplaces worldwide.

This weekend, a blast from the recent past has detonated the anticipatory capabilities of Silicon Valley with several 'what if' reactions.

A Semafor report has claimed that Elon Musk stood the chance to be one of the defining faces behind ChatGPT's Artificial Intelligence run. But before OpenAI's ChatGPT could launch its Artificial Intelligence drive into global technological pathways, Musk left OpenAI's board.

Elon Musk and ChatGPT: What was Twitter owner's role in OpenAI?

Elon Musk was reportedly a co-founder and board member of OpenAI. He left the OpenAI board in 2018. The official reason cited by Musk when he left the OpenAI board was to avoid a conflict of interest with Tesla.

"As Tesla continues to become more focused on AI, this will eliminate a potential future conflict for Elon," OpenAI had said in a blog post then.

However, Semafor report points to a failed takeover attempt as reason behind Musk leaving OpenAI with Sam Altman at the helm of affairs.

Elon Musk and ChatGPT fallout: What happened?

According to people familiar with the matter cited by Semafor, Musk told fellow co-founder Sam Altman that he thought OpenAI was lagging behind Alphabet-owned Google in the AI race. Musk reportedly offered to takeover himself but Altman and other co-founders refused, following which Musk left the board, Semafor reported.

Elon Musk's outspoken criticism of ChatGPT

In 2019, Musk said he "didn't agree with some of what OpenAI team wanted to do." In 2020, he said that OpenAI "should be more open."

In December, days after ChatGPT was launched, he said, "OpenAI was started as open-source & non-profit. Neither are still true."

On a Twitter thread posted by Altman, Musk commented, "ChatGPT is scary good. We are not far from dangerously strong AI."

Last month, Musk continued his criticisms of OpenAI.

"OpenAI was created as an open source (which is why I named it "Open" AI), non-profit company to serve as a counterweight to Google, but now it has become a closed source, maximum-profit company effectively controlled by Microsoft. Not what I intended at all," he tweeted.

