Donald Trump's team launches Twitter-like social media platform GETTR

Former US President, Donald Trump, was a fan of Twitter until he was banned from it. However, keeping in mind the love for the social media platform, his team has now launched a similar platform.

Donald Trump’s former senior advisor Jason Miller has launched a Twitter-style platform, GETTR, to promote free speech and "non-bias" content.

On the Google and Apple app stores, GETTR describes itself as a “non-bias social network for people all over the world".

While the platform has been launched keeping in mind the former president’s love for social media, Trump has not yet signed up for GETTR.

"As of this moment President Trump is not on the platform, I do have 'realDonaldTrump' reserved," Miller said. In a local interview. "Mr President, if you're watching, go ahead and hop on this weekend."

Miller says he launched this platform to promote a cancel-free environment. "Independent from social media monopolies, independent from cancel culture; embracing free speech—our [July 4] launch…is very much intentional," he said.

The app has been appearing in the Top 10 charts since its launch on Android and iOS.

However, the app is not quite positively popular. Apparently, the content on GETTR has been promoting racism, sexual violence, homophobia and more.

