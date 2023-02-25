Did Musk fire Twitter's democracy, national security, & rights policy lead?

Elon Musk's Twitter has been in spotlight for all the wrong reasons ever since he took over in October last year. Mass layoffs, cost-cutting, challenges with advertisers, criticism over verified user subscription fee have led to questions over his leadership. Now, a Forbes report has revealed that the social media platform, under Musk, may have fired its democracy, national security and civil rights policy lead.



Neema Singh Guliani, who held the post, is believed to be among many individuals whose role was crucial in preventing disinformation and interference during the November US midterms election yet they were asked to leave. Guliani worked as a lawyer for the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), a prominent rights group, before she joined Twitter in September 2020.

In a LinkedIn post, she shared a career update, saying that she had joined the U.S. Department of Commerce as the deputy assistant secretary for services. A former employee, who has been quoted in the Forbes' report, claimed that the retrenchment spell had a “huge impact on our capacity to deal with disinformation and interference” during the midterms. “All the elections support we provided is now gone,” the employee said.

Ever since it was founded in 2006, Twitter saw one of the most turbulent phases last year after Elon Musk announced a $44 billion bid, one of the largest in the technology sector, to buy the popular social network. The turbulence is not over yet. Reports have claimed that its internal communication system Slack stopped working for not paying bills.

Musk, the world's second richest person, is yet to announce the name of his successor two months after saying he would step down as the CEO amid massive criticism in December. In the latest remarks, he signaled a leadership change by the end of 2023.

