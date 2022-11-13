Coocaa 55Y72 review: How's the smart TV?

There is no dearth of smart TVs in India. You make one online search and you will be spoiled with hundreds of choices. Now, there is a new entrant to compete in the crowded market - the Coocaa 55Y72, which is priced at INR 38,000. We have spent some time with the product and put it to different tests. Here's what we think about it.

Let's begin with how it fares on the design front. Coocaa's new TV has a classic design. Its slim profile doesn't make it look bulky. A thin black frame that runs along the edges adds to its minimalist approach. Aesthetically designed, the TV goes well with any type of furniture in the room. Controls on the remote are intuitive and they function without any lag. We, however, think the build quality of the remote could have been a little better.

Installing the TV was a simple process. Once mounted on the wall, it didn't take us more than 5 minutes to connect it to a wireless network and set it up.

Talking about its performance, the 55-inch screen with a resolution of 3840x2160 pixels is a treat to the eyes. The screen is bright and offers great contrast. The viewing angles are also satisfactory. Its built-in Coocaa's latest Chameleon Extreme 2.0 image engine can intelligently analyse and process images to display details in an accurate manner. The TV has a 4000:1 contrast ratio, which ensures deep blacks. Other video features include 4K Streaming, HDR 10 Plus, and High Dynamic Contrast. Basically, the TV's large screen lends a theatre-like viewing experience in the living room.

The audio is loud and clear with decent bass. Engineered with powerful speakers and Dolby Audio, the TV offers a multi-dimensional surround sound experience. Integrated with Google TV, the smart TV also makes it easy to access multimedia content from different sources, including streaming apps and subscription services. Voice controls work smoothly and add to the experience.

Its connectivity options include 3 HDMI slots and 2 USB ports. All of them are placed on the side, which makes it easier to reach them as and when needed. The TV includes 16GB of internal storage with 2GB of RAM for users to download new apps and content.

Overall, the TV includes interesting features and delivers a good performance. While the company has tried to price it competitively, we think, a slightly lower price would have made the offering more attractive and given it an edge over rivals competing in the same price segment.