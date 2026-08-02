/Claude Code killer? Gemini Spark is now available in India, and AI can now work without your laptop

Google has begun rolling out Gemini Spark in India, introducing an AI agent designed to work continuously in the background instead of waiting for users to type prompts. The rollout started on July 29 and is gradually reaching Google AI Pro and Google AI Ultra subscribers across the country. The launch is significant because it moves Gemini beyond a chatbot into an AI assistant that can complete tasks over time even after users close their laptops. It also puts Google in direct competition with AI coding and productivity agents from rivals such as Anthropic and OpenAI.

What is Gemini Spark?

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Google describes Spark as a 24/7 personal AI agent that works under a user's instructions. Instead of answering a single question, Spark can take on longer tasks, continue working in the background and notify users when the job is complete. The idea is to reduce repetitive work while allowing people to focus on more important tasks. According to Google, Spark is built to handle the "heavy lifting", making Gemini less like a chatbot and more like a digital assistant that works independently.

More than an AI chatbot

Gemini Spark represents Google's broader push into agentic AI systems capable of planning, executing and managing tasks with minimal human intervention. Unlike traditional assistants that require constant prompts, Spark can keep working after a task has been assigned. That makes it useful for research, document preparation, coding workflows, information gathering and other time-consuming activities. The launch also reflects an industry-wide shift from conversational AI to autonomous AI agents that can complete real-world work.

Who can use it?