Chinese social media 'soaked in heavily racist tone' to target India-made iPhones

Apple has been reportedly planning to accelerate production in India, but China is apparently not happy with it as its popular social media platform displayed some racist colours.

The company is already manufacturing iPhones in the country and also has plans to start manufacturing Airpods from next year.

But it seems the manufacture of Apple products, especially iPhone 15, in India has miffed some Chinese citizens as they have launched racist attacks and stereotypical campaigns on its social media site.

A journalist named Wenhao said on X that boycott campaigns against the India-made iPhone 15 have surfaced and they are too racist to ignore.

According to Wenhao, Chinese people are racist and demeaning towards India's manufacturing of iPhone 15.

Wenhao claimed: "But the discussions have been soaked in a heavily racist tone. A popular joke shared by Chinese netizens says that new iPhones will reek of curry."

The journalist also added that "Ah San", the derogatory nickname for Indian people has been used a lot in these discussions".

He wrote that many netizens have been discussing how to avoid India-made iPhone 15s and some have even published tutorials on how to identify India-made iPhones and how to return them to Apple.

Many netizens proclaim that they will not buy India-made iPhones. A popular comment on China's Quora-like platform Zhihu says that Apple was politically motivated to produce iPhones in India and that Chinese consumers should let them know this is not okay by boycotting them. 10/ pic.twitter.com/fA1Tgl89gV — Wenhao (@ThisIsWenhao) September 21, 2023 ×

India hails 'make-in-India' campaign

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the minister of state for electronics and information technology, of India, had hailed the made-in-India iPhones. It's India and global sales.

He said that it is a big achievement under PM Narendra Modi's "Make in India" and "Production Linked Incentive" scheme.

Chandrasekhar wrote on X, "Another India milestone tdy. Tremendous feat for PM @narendramodi ji's visionary PLI Scheme. @Apple 's latest #MakeInIndia iPhone 15 now available across the country on the first day, simultaneously with its global launch. Indians now accessing the latest products without waiting. We expect iPhone 15 to be exported from India to the world soon. Congratulations, Team Apple."

