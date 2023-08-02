China cracks down on online addiction, imposes harsh restrictions on minors' mobile usage

As online addiction emerges as a major problem of the modern world, China's internet overseer on Wednesday laid out regulations that seek to prevent minors from spending too much time on their smartphones.

The move, as per Bloomberg, can be a potential blow to Tencent Holdings Ltd and other social media leaders in the country.

Harsh restrictions

Reportedly, the regulations released by the Cyberspace Administration of China represent some of the harshest restrictions globally.

As per the draft of rules published on the overseer's website, one main provision limits "non-adult" children from accessing the internet using mobile devices between 10 pm and 6 am. Furthermore, mobile usage time for children between the ages of 16 and 18 has been limited to a maximum of two hours.

Additionally, platforms will have to promote lullabies for children under three years of age and educational news and entertainment content to those under 12.

"To strengthen protection of minors, in past years, the CAC has continued to push the construction of an internet model for youths, expanded its reach, improved its functions and enriched age-appropriate content," said the agency as per Bloomberg.

"They've had a positive impact in lessening youth internet addiction and curbing the impact of undesirable information."

The agency is currently seeking public feedback on the regulations, which based on it may change.

Ensuring compliance

To ensure compliance, the agency has specified measures like periodic checks and assessments, as well as on request access to both data and technology.

As per the regulator, platform providers will be responsible for the enforcement of CAC's requirements. However, it is yet to specify penalties for violations.

Following the announcement of these rules, Chinese technology shares in Hong Kong, as per Bloomberg, were down in the late afternoon. Short video service Kuaishou Technology's shares slid by about four per cent, Weibo Corp/ value fell by five per cent, while Tencent shed more than three per cent of its value.

The move is part of a broader campaign. Since 2021, Beijing has taken steps to alleviate minors and their families from what it sees as social ills. Previously, China imposed limits on online gaming for children and also declared for-profit after-school tutoring illegal.

(With inputs from agencies)





