LIVE TV
ugc_banner

China's ban on Apple's iPhone accelerates

Reuters
BeijingUpdated: Dec 16, 2023, 04:28 PM IST
main img

People walk past an Apple store in Shanghai, China on Sept 13, 2023. Photograph:(Reuters)

Follow Us

Story highlights

For over a decade, China has been seeking to reduce reliance on foreign technologies, asking state-affiliated firms such as banks to switch to local software and promoting domestic semiconductor chip manufacturing.

More Chinese agencies and state-backed companies across the country have asked their staff to not bring Apple iPhones and other foreign devices to work, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

For over a decade, China has been seeking to reduce reliance on foreign technologies, asking state-affiliated firms such as banks to switch to local software and promoting domestic semiconductor chip manufacturing.

Multiple state firms and government departments across at least eight provinces have instructed employees in the past month or two to start carrying local brands, the Bloomberg News report said.

trending now

Apple did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for a comment.

In December, smaller firms and agencies in lower-tier cities from provinces including Zhejiang, Shandong, Liaoning and central Hebei, which houses the world's largest iPhone factory, issued their own verbal directives, the Bloomberg News report said.

Reuters reported in September that staff in at least three ministries and government bodies were told not to use iPhones at work.

Apple's shares were marginally down at $196.50 in extended trading.

RELATED

After Samsung, India now issues security warnings for users of iPhone, other Apple products

Indian govt issues security warnings for Samsung mobiles. Here's all you need to know

European research flags AI chatbots for providing false answers, particularly on elections