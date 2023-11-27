A new study has claimed that Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered ChatGPT can prove to be a more valuable advisor than a professional columnist.

As per the research published in the journal Frontiers in Psychology, ChatGPT’s responses were regarded as ‘more balanced, complete, empathetic, helpful and better overall compared to the advice by the professional’ by a set of participants.

How was the research conducted?

To conduct the experiment, researchers selected 400 random participants and presented them a dilemma.

Then, they were also given responses generated by both ChatGPT and a professional advice columnist. It was not disclosed which response came from what source.

Here is a dilemma

One of the dilemmas given to the participants was as below:

A woman fell in love with a seemingly perfect man who had to move to the Rocky Mountains to pursue his career. Both were unhappy at the thought of losing each other, yet the woman wasn’t interested in a long-distance relationship as it seemed “irrational to commit to someone when we have no future plans to live in the same area”.

Now, this was the response generated by ChatGPT-4:

It’s an incredibly challenging situation you’re in. The love you both share is genuine, but your career paths are drawing you apart. While long-distance isn’t appealing to you, consider discussing a plan for the future where you could potentially meet halfway. […] Maybe there’s a coastal town near mountains or some arrangement could be made. If this is not possible, the tough decision to prioritise your careers over your relationship might have to be made. Whatever path you choose, it’s important that it feels right for both of you.

And this is what came from a professional advisor:

What the hell are you talking about? Didn’t you surprise yourself when you fell in love? Your exact words: “I didn’t think I was capable of it!” And now you’re so hip, so slick, so wise in the ways of love you won’t even consider your boyfriend’s happiness? You refuse to try — repeat, try — a six-month long-distance relationship? Woman, pull yourself together and give it a whirl. The dolphins, I believe, will back me up.

ChatGPT learning sensitivity

The research noted that an earlier version of the chatbot, GPT 3.5 Turbo model, performed poorly while giving social advice.

It would fail to adequately care for the user’s emotions.

Although, the new version, GPT-4, is rated much better as it allows users to request multiple responses to the same question. The users can themselves decide which response they want to consider. It also generates feedbacks for the AI model which could help it produce more socially appropriate responses in future.