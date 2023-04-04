Charging of phones using body heat or sunlight? What future phones will look like?

Journey of the mobile phones is quite fascinating. Those who have used, or seen, the first mobile phone ever launched, can tell about how phones have evolved over the period of time.

From taking high-definition photos to bringing the world to your fingertips via the internet, mobile phones provide countless features. But what will the future be?

Last month, Marty Cooper, who is credited with inventing the first phone in 1973, spoke to CNBC when he said that the "next generation will have the phone embedded under the skin of their ears".

In the interview at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Cooper suggested that one-day phones will become devices integrated into our skin.

Cooper also said that such devices won't need to be charged, as "your body is the perfect charger. When you eat food, your body creates energy, right?"

"You ingest food, your body creates energy. It takes a tiny bit of energy to run this earpiece," he added.

WATCH | British company under fire for pay rise April Fool’s joke

What Cooper said is not entirely unrealistic, because technology is developing, and anything is possible. In future, our bodies might become compatible with powerful microchips and sensors.

Elon Musk's Neuralink is one such example which is working on developing technologies that may, one day, combine computers with the human brain.

While commenting on the latest mobile phones, Cooper said: "Whenever I make a phone call and don't have an earpiece, I have to take this flat piece of material against my curved head [and] hold my arm up in an awkward position."

Taking about the pros and cons of mobile phones, Cooper said, "I have an abiding faith in humanity. I look at history and look at all of the advances that we’ve had with technology, and somehow people have figured it out."

He added, "People are better off now. And they live longer. They are wealthier, they are healthier than they've ever been before. We have ups and downs. But in general, humanity is progressing."

Apart from that, in the past few years, experts and analysts have weighed in on the use charges as they floated the idea that future generations may no longer have to charge smartphones with electricity and they can be charged using body heat or sunlight.

All these are mere predictions, and what will happen in future, only time will tell.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE