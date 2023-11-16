‘Can transmit 150 movies in one second’: China says it has built the world’s fastest internet network

A groundbreaking technological advancement out of Beijing where Chinese entities have launched what it’s calling the world’s most advanced and fastest internet network, boasting a data transmission rate of 1.2 terabits or 1,200 gigabits per second.

China Mobile, Huawei Technologies, and Cernet Corporation unveiled the network which is said to be fast enough to transfer data from 150 movies in one second, reported South China Morning Post (SCMP).

‘10 times faster’

The so-called ‘backbone network’ spans more than 3,000 kilometres of optical fibre cabling and runs through major Chinese cities like the capital Beijing, Wuhan, and Guangzhou and can transmit data at astonishing speeds which is 10 times faster than existing major routes.

While the cables were activated in July, they were officially launched on Monday (Nov 13) after their performance was deemed reliable and passed all operational tests.

It is worth noting that the network boasts a speed of 1,200 gigabits per second while most major internet networks in the world operate at just 100 gigabits per second. While the United States recently completed the transition to its fifth-generation Internet2 at 400 gigabits per second.

Huawei and China Mobile officially launched the next-generation backbone network which was created in partnership with Beijing’s Tsinghua University and Cernet. The education and research network is reportedly funded by the Chinese government.

The network is said to play a pivotal role in China’s decade-long initiative of Future Internet Technology Infrastructure.

Speaking about the speed, Tsinghua University’s Xu Mingwei compared the new internet backbone to a superfast train track that had replaced the 10 regular tracks that used to carry the same amount of data which also leads to a more cost-effective and manageable system, reported the SCMP.

President Xi Jinping had previously said that the development of the backbone network would establish the country as “a cyber power” and “accelerate the promotion of core Internet technologies,” reported CNN citing a statement by the Chinese tech manufacturer Huawei.

However, the company did not say if the network would be expanded to the rest of the country.

Not for consumers

Huawei Technologies vice-president Wang Lei, according to the SCMP, told a press conference at Tsinghua University on Monday that the network was “capable of transferring the data equivalent of 150 high-definition films in just one second”.

But despite the example, it is not going to be available for common people or even apply to home internet speeds.