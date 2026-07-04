/Buying an iPhone? Know why iPhones hold their resale value better than Android phones

Whether you're planning to upgrade next year or keep your phone for five years, resale value matters. It affects how much money you can recover when it's time to buy a new device.

For years, market research has shown that iPhones generally retain their value better than most Android smartphones. While both lose value over time, Apple's devices often depreciate at a slower rate.

So, why does this happen?

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Long software support keeps older iPhones relevant. One of Apple's biggest advantages is long-term software support. Most iPhones receive major iOS updates for several years after launch. Security updates also continue long after a device is released. This means an older iPhone can still run the latest apps, receive new features and remain secure. For second-hand buyers, that makes an older iPhone a safer purchase than a device that may no longer receive updates.

Strong demand drives higher resale prices

Apple has built one of the world's strongest consumer brands. Every year, millions of buyers look for refurbished or pre-owned iPhones because they offer access to Apple's ecosystem at a lower price. That steady demand helps keep resale prices high. Many Android brands release dozens of new models every year, which increases competition in the second-hand market and often pushes prices down more quickly.

Build quality and performance help devices last longer

Apple designs its hardware and software together, allowing older iPhones to remain smooth and reliable for everyday tasks. Premium materials, durable construction and custom A-series chips also help extend the usable life of the device. A phone that still performs well after several years naturally attracts more buyers. Battery replacement services and widespread repair support also make older iPhones easier to keep in use.

Apple's product strategy plays a role

Apple launches a relatively small number of iPhone models each year. By comparison, the Android market includes hundreds of devices across different price segments. New models arrive frequently, making older phones feel outdated more quickly. Apple's slower product cycle helps older iPhones remain familiar and desirable for longer, supporting stronger resale values.

Is buying an iPhone cheaper in the long run?