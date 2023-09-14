In a realm where innovation reigns supreme, the ghost of an old adage still whispers in the wind: "Shrink It and Pink It." Once a dictum for product design, it now silently weaves its threads into the very heart of Artificial Intelligence (AI), blurring the lines between antiquity and advancement. As we stand on the cusp of an AI-driven era, the question looms large: How does a belief rooted in yesteryears remain steadfast in the face of technology's rapid evolution?

Behold the convergence of past prejudice and present progress, where the hues of pink and the art of "shrinking" transmute into digitised dogma. The same sentiments that once pigeonholed women's interests into dainty boxes now insidiously taint AI responses, entangling our digital future with historical biases. It's a cautionary tale of how the tides of change don't always wash away the footprints of the past.

In this exposé, we embark on an exploration that transcends mere problem identification. We voyage from the origins of "Shrink It and Pink It" to the disturbing underbelly of AI responses that mirror the sexism of the past. But here, our journey isn't one of despair – it's a beacon of hope. We're peeling back the layers to showcase the stories of the women who've stormed the bastions of technology and AI, carving their names on a landscape once dominated by a singular gender.

A bleak outlook for women

Gender bias in AI is an ominous cloud overshadowing the realm of artificial intelligence. It threatens to deepen the longstanding gender divide. Alarming reports worldwide paint a grim picture of how AI could adversely affect women.

A recent McKinsey report rings alarm: The AI surge might disproportionately displace women from the workforce by the decade's end. American women, in particular, could bear the brunt of AI-induced job losses, exposing a stark gender bias in AI's impact distribution.

The World Economic Forum (WEF), a global gender equality advocate, delivers equally sobering news. The Global Gender Gap Report 2022 predicts gender equality to remain a distant dream, with a staggering 132-year wait. Progress, albeit present, crawls at a frustratingly slow pace.

Beneath these troubling statistics lies a glaring underrepresentation of women in AI and tech. UNESCO's 2019 data reveals that merely 12 per cent of AI researchers are women. In the software development realm, women occupy a mere 6 per cent of the workforce. Shockingly, women are 13 times less likely to file ICT patents compared to their male counterparts.

These reports unveil a bleak narrative—a future where AI could amplify gender disparities. The question that resounds through these findings isn't just about AI's capabilities but the ethical responsibility to ensure AI's advancement doesn't further marginalise women.

When code reflects culture's shadows

Picture this: a world where technology, that most modern of marvels, not only listens but also perpetuates the same age-old stereotypes that have plagued society for generations. It seems like a paradox, right? But as AI models become more sophisticated, it's becoming increasingly evident that they are not immune to the biases ingrained in our culture. Let's dive into the world of AI and gender bias, where virtual responses echo real-world inequalities with uncanny accuracy.

Imagine feeding Midjourney the prompts, "/imagine woman having period and blood stain on her pants" or "/imagine woman having period." The response is nothing short of eyebrow-raising. "Action needed to continue," it declares, hinting at the taboo surrounding menstruation, even in the digital realm. Even AI, it seems, isn't immune to the period taboo.

But it doesn't stop there. Experiments using AI models like Dall-e and ChatGPT unveil a disheartening trend. These virtual minds, tasked with imagining professions, tend to sketch a tech founder or CEO as a man more often than not. While ChatGPT leans towards generating more Chinese-American name combinations, including ‘Sarah Chen’ or ‘John Kim’, Dall-e's imagery predominantly consists of white men. Diversity? Not quite.

In the age of Twitter threads and digital activism, examples of AI's bias are shared as vividly as a painter's palette. Users have managed to coax responses from AI models that are undeniably sexist. Take, for instance, the user who prompted ChatGPT to concoct lyrics that relegated women in lab coats to mere floor cleaners while elevating men to the pedestal of knowledge. Or the one who received a reply stating that "race - white, gender - male" when asking about a Python code, demonstrating how AI can inadvertently stereotype individuals.

Even OpenAI's CEO, Sam Altman, weighed in, suggesting that users "thumbs down" such biased results to aid AI's improvement. The very existence of these responses underscores the urgency to address AI's gender bias, raising questions about who curates the data, the ethical obligations of AI developers, and the potential fallout of disseminating biased technology.

The bias isn't limited to text alone; it even seeps into AI's interpretation of images. Guardian's investigation into AI algorithms reveals a disturbing trend. These algorithms, developed to protect users on social media platforms, exhibit a gender bias, often categorising images of women in everyday scenarios as sexually suggestive.

And if you think AI's biases stop at the textual or visual, think again. An experiment involving specially designed robots sorting through billions of images led to them consistently choosing blocks with Black men's faces as "criminals." This stark revelation underscores the dire need to address the biases embedded in AI algorithms before they become the guiding force behind automation.

In the face of such revelations, it becomes clear that AI's journey towards objectivity is far from over. These instances of bias, whether in text, imagery, or responses, are a stark reminder that technology mirrors society's shadows.

Women leading the charge against gender bias in AI

In the rapidly evolving realm of Artificial Intelligence (AI), gender bias has surfaced as an alarming concern. To shed light on this issue, we engaged in a conversation with three exceptional women who are making significant strides in the field of AI.

Dr Fairoza Amira Binti Hamzah, an AI Engineer and AI Ambassador in Malaysia; Shruti Nagpal, a Research Scientist in AI at Sony AI, celebrated for her contributions to AI ethics and creativity; and Dr. Begüm Genç-McEvoy, a Data Scientist at Apple and Ambassador for Women in AI Ireland.

Dr Begüm Genç-McEvoy emphasises, “These models inherit the sexist and anti-feminist responses that are introduced by humans, who are the source of the data.”

In essence, AI models replicate the biases present in the data they were trained on, including sexist and anti-feminist perspectives.

Dr Fairoza Amira Binti Hamzah underscores the significance of the data used to train AI models and how it can introduce gender bias into their responses, stating, “The data and labelling often exhibit bias, leading the model to learn from incorrect data, ultimately resulting in erroneous predictions. The use of female names and voices for AI assistants like Amazon's Alexa and Apple's Siri can further reinforce stereotypes about women, making the situation worse.”

Dr Begüm Genç-McEvoy underscores the need to “strike the right balance between innovation and ethical considerations in AI development.”

Dr Fairoza Amira Binti Hamzah emphasises that the anti-feminist and sexist statements generated by popular AI models like ChatGPT demand more than a mere user "thumbs down."

She suggests “retraining ChatGPT on a more diverse and inclusive dataset, developing tools to identify and flag sexist or anti-feminist language, and educating users about the potential for AI systems to exhibit bias are essential steps.”

Shruti Nagpal concurs, adding that AI models are continually evolving, and users must recognise that “AI models are a work in progress.”

Dr Shruti states, “AI is a potent tool, provided it is used appropriately and responsibly.” She emphasises that gender bias in AI can significantly hinder global gender equality, affecting various aspects of life, from job candidate selection to loan approvals. When AI systems are biased, disadvantaged groups remain at a perpetual disadvantage. Evaluating these systems and implementing human-in-the-loop solutions is crucial.

Dr. Fairoza Amira Binti Hamzah shares her experiences, noting that in Malaysia, there is a higher number of female AI researchers than developers due to a preference for academia.

Dr Genç-McEvoy stresses the importance of addressing the decline of women in higher-level positions, recommending that academic institutions create female-only positions and companies engage in targeted recruitment.

She encourages AI developers to familiarise themselves with trustworthy AI principles and underscores the importance of diverse teams that question and research freely, leading to more robust and ethical AI solutions.

Dr Hamzah insists on “holding AI developers accountable for the ethical implications of their work, having a diverse team of developers working on AI systems, and incorporating fairness metrics into the design of AI systems” to ensure that the data fed into AI models evolves responsibly.

She emphasised that governments, the private sector, and AI organisations can play a role in promoting gender equality in AI.

She states, “Policies, investments in STEM education for girls, mentorship programs, and equitable hiring practices are vital steps.”

These remarkable women demonstrate that gender bias in AI is a multifaceted issue, but progress is attainable through education, diversity, and collaborative efforts. They serve as exemplary change-makers, paving the way for a more inclusive AI-driven society.

Crafting an equitable future

In the echoing chambers of AI, gender bias reverberates, threatening to cast shadows on the future. But in these echoes, there's a call to action—a promise of progress. To dismantle gender bias in AI, we must first recognise its existence, understand its roots, and acknowledge the role of data and developers in perpetuating bias.

The path forward isn't solely about combating bias but also about creating a technology landscape where everyone has a seat at the table. In this ever-evolving narrative, the conclusion remains open-ended. The question now echoes: Will AI become a realm of equality, or will it merely amplify the biases of the past? The answer lies in our hands, our code, and our commitment to progress. It's a future where the echo of "Shrink It and Pink It" is replaced by the harmony of diversity, equality, and innovation.