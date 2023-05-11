Beware! Getting random calls on WhatsApp from international numbers? Don't respond

If you are getting missed calls, messages or calls on WhatsApp from numbers starting with +254, +84, +63 or other international numbers out of the blue, then beware of the most recent scam that is making headlines. The experts, working closely with the Indian government to curb the cybercrime menace, cautioned users of a new Whatsapp cyber fraud and urged people to not respond if they are getting calls from such unknown numbers.

Home Ministry's Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre has issued an alert in order to save users from becoming victims of the scam. Experts warn of new cybercrime trend The experts in data analysis and forensics told ANI that such international numbers have 'Singapore, Vietnam and Malaysia' origin and that unscrupulous elements could steal the financial data of people.

"This is a new cybercrime trend. People across India irrespective of their profession have been receiving calls and missed calls on WhatsApp from +254, +84, +63, +1(218) or other international numbers, and some of them have become victims of cybercrime. It has become more frequent," said an expert in cyber intelligence and digital forensics, on condition of anonymity, while speaking to news agency ANI. Multiple users report the scam on Twitter Recently, multiple users have taken to Twitter and complained about receiving random calls and messages from unknown international numbers on WhatsApp. Are you also getting suspicious missed calls on #WhatsApp from international numbers? Beware, it's a fraud! @Cyberdost @WhatsApp @Meta @Apple #WhatsApp #scam #whatsappcallscam pic.twitter.com/I2BsnuGrQK — Vivek Singh (@Bigdreamer_vk) May 8, 2023 × Same here..Our data is being sold either from banks or from offices?#Scam#WhatsAppCallScam https://t.co/GJ4fFZuakU — Ankit (@_BeingWitty) May 3, 2023 × Cyberabad Police of India's southern state of Telangana also asked WhatsApp users to not respond to such calls. "Many Indian users are receiving international calls on their WhatsApp numbers. We request everyone to remain vigilant and not respond to such calls. Please report and block them immediately, as it is a scam designed to lure people," they tweeted. Many Indian users are receiving international calls on their WhatsApp numbers. We request everyone to remain vigilant and not respond to such calls. Please report and block them immediately, as it is a scam designed to lure people.#WhatsappScam #StayAlert #CyberabadPolice https://t.co/KqObDh2yKT pic.twitter.com/6eitscOESW — Cyberabad Police (@cyberabadpolice) May 9, 2023 × WhatsApp responds to complaints and grievances, issues statement "At WhatsApp, the safety of our users is at the core of everything we do and we have devoted efforts to empower users with resources and tools that equip them to safeguard themselves from scams. WhatsApp is an industry leader in preventing abuse, among end-to-end encrypted messaging services and over the years we have made significant product investments and launched user awareness campaigns that empower users to stay safe. Blocking and Reporting suspicious messages/ calls is an important step to effectively combat scams and when users receive calls from unknown international or domestic phone numbers," it said in a statement to the media.

"Additionally, we have consistently invested in Artificial Intelligence and other state-of-the-art technology, data scientists and experts, and in processes, in order to keep our users safe on our platform. Our monthly user safety report that we publish in accordance with the IT Rules 2021, contains details of the user complaints received and the corresponding action taken by WhatsApp, as well as WhatsApp's own preventive actions to combat abuse on our platform. As captured in the latest Monthly Report, WhatsApp banned over 4.7 million accounts in the month of March alone,'' the statement added. What should WhatsApp users do? Experts suggest that the users, on receiving such random calls and messages, should not respond. Simply ignore or reject them and further 'report and block' those numbers.

"Users should report and block numbers starting with +254, +84, 63 or other international numbers if there are calls or missed call alerts on WhatsApp," said another cyber intelligence and digital forensics expert as quoted by news agency ANI.

These calls and alerts are made or sent by fraudsters at any given time, according to the experts.

"From early morning between 6 am to 7 am or late in the night, such calls are being received by people from all groups whether he or she is a private employee, businessman, retired government officer or even school and college boy or girl. We need to be just aware of such calls."

(With inputs from agencies)